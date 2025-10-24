Police hunt bald man with large beard over Southsea fight
Dean Hewett, 42, is “wanted” by police in connection with an assault on Manners Road, Southsea, where a man was punched by another man. A warning has been issued to anyone harbouring him.
Police said: “Our teams are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Dean - who has links to Portsmouth, Havant and Waterlooville - and would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts. Dean from Havant, is described as white, about 6ft tall, large build, bald with a long dark beard.
“If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999 quoting 44250176406.”
You can also submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org