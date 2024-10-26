Police hunt bearded men after mobile phone theft from shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting for two bearded men after a mobile phone theft from a shop.

Police want to speak to the men pictured following incident at Three, Market Street, Eastleigh, between 4.20pm and 4.25pm on Thursday 19 September.

The incident involved the theft of a demonstration model of a Samsung mobile phone. A police spokesperson said: “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240403829.”