Officers investigating the assault have released images of the duo and said they “would like to speak to them in connection with the incident”.

The assault happened at around 11.40pm on Saturday 16 September when an altercation took place in St Mary Street, Southampton.

Police want to talk to these people. Pic Hants police

“A man in his 20s was assaulted during the incident, causing serious facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and has since been discharged,” a police statement said.

“Officers investigating this incident now have these images of two people, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the assault.”

The first person is described as a white male aged between 20 and 30-years-old with short brown hair and short dark facial hair. He was wearing a plain black jacket and plain white t-shirt, blue jeans and blue trainers with white stripes on the side.

The white female is described as aged between 20 and 30-years-old with a slim build and long blonde hair. She was wearing a black vest top, blue jeans, dark shoes with white laces and white soles.

The statement added: “Do you recognise the people pictured? Were you in the area of St Mary Street at the time of the incident and saw what happened?

“Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230379075.”