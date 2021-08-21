Police hunt Class A drug dealer who has absconded from Ford open prison

David Murray was sentenced to five years and six months in custody in March 2020 for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The prison service said the 27-year-old was due to return to HMP Ford open prison in West Sussex by 7.45pm on July 30 after being out on day release.But police were informed by the prison that he had absconded.

David Murray

Murray, formerly of Acre Close, Dover, Kent, had been due to go to Bognor and use public transport, but was seen in Worthing.

He is 5ft 9in with fair hair and blue eyes.