Police hunt Class A drug dealer who has absconded from Ford open prison
POLICE want to find a drug dealer who has absconded from an open prison.
David Murray was sentenced to five years and six months in custody in March 2020 for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The prison service said the 27-year-old was due to return to HMP Ford open prison in West Sussex by 7.45pm on July 30 after being out on day release.But police were informed by the prison that he had absconded.
Murray, formerly of Acre Close, Dover, Kent, had been due to go to Bognor and use public transport, but was seen in Worthing.
He is 5ft 9in with fair hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1284 of 30/07.