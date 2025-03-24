Images were shared of a large number of men and women wanted for a variety of alleged crimes, including serious assault, drug supply, serious injury driving offences and community order breaches, and all have warrants for their re-arrest, which do not expire, with multiple arrests already made following appeals.

The independent charity Crimestoppers, in partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, have visited towns and cities across Hampshire with digital advertising vans displaying the names and photos of these most wanted individuals for communities to see.

Crimestoppers launched the UK's Most Wanted in 2005, and it has been highly successful, with over 5,400 arrests to date.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo, lead for Crime, Criminal Justice and Intelligence, is appealing to members of the public to anonymously pass on any information they may have on the whereabouts of those featured, so his officers can bring them back before the criminal justice system.

Police officers, alongside Crimestoppers staff, have been be engaging with the public and appealing for their help in providing vital information on their whereabouts and how they can hand themselves in, as well as general crime prevention and community safety advice.

ACC Bartolomeo said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, and our communities expect criminals to be dealt with robustly.

“Those in this Most Wanted campaign have already been charged by police for a variety of offences, including assault, burglary, drugs and serious driving offences. We believe they are still in our local area and that someone will know where they are or have the information we need to ensure they are re-arrested.

“We will be using all our powers and tactics to pursue them, and the information and intelligence we get from this campaign is part of that.

“Our message is simple; if you see your face on here, hand yourself in. We will not give up, and if you are on this list, it means we’re not far behind you.”

He added: “As with every force, we are always working hard to ensure those who need to be back in custody are detained. Not only to bring some justice for the victims of their crimes but to prevent further offences. It is important that communities have confidence that we are relentlessly pursuing such individuals, and I hope that today our actions here will give further reassurance of that.”

Annabelle Goodenough, South East Regional Manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Crimestoppers gives people the power to speak up and stop crime 100% anonymously.

“The people of Hampshire have been incredibly supportive of our previous campaigns, helping to keep communities safer by speaking up. I encourage everyone to check our website and let us know immediately if you have any information on any of the individuals. You are the one that can make all the difference – and you can speak up anonymously, without fear of reprisal or anyone knowing that you spoke out.

“You can call us on freephone 0800 555 111 or search for Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details; just tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.”

Information on all the Most Wanted individuals can be found at: Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. Information can be given 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers, which operates independently from law enforcement, in over 150 languages, 24/7, 365 days a year. Call the UK based Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or complete a safe and secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency, always call 999.

1 . Samuel Lewis Samuel Lewis, 26, is wanted for failing to attend Portsmouth Crown Court on December 23, 2024 to face a charge of handling stolen goods in Portsmouth on April 18, 2024. | Crimestoppers Photo Sales

2 . Oliver Milne Oliver Milne, 38, is wanted for failing to attend Portsmouth Magistrates Court to face a charge of theft in Guildford on October 11, 2024. | Crimestoppers Photo Sales

3 . Philip John Palmer Philip John Palmer, 39, is wanted for failing to attend Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 12 March 2025 to face charges of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. | Crimestoppers Photo Sales

4 . Cameron Cole Cameron Cole, 25, is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to a theft from Co-op, Commercial Road, Southampton on May 25, 2024. | Crimestoppers Photo Sales