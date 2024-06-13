Police hunt for Portsmouth man wanted on recall to prison with links to Waterlooville
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help so we can locate wanted man Joseph Carter. The 26-year-old, from Portsmouth, is wanted on recall to prison. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward. Carter is described as being white, about 5ft 11in tall, short straight brown hair and a southern England accent. We believe he will be in the Portsmouth area but he also has links to Waterlooville. Please do not approach Carter.”
If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240221412. You can also submit information online, via the police website: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Anyone found to be harbouring Carter, in order to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.