Police are looking for a Portsmouth man who is wanted on recall to prison - and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help so we can locate wanted man Joseph Carter. The 26-year-old, from Portsmouth, is wanted on recall to prison. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward. Carter is described as being white, about 5ft 11in tall, short straight brown hair and a southern England accent. We believe he will be in the Portsmouth area but he also has links to Waterlooville. Please do not approach Carter.”