Police hunt for Southsea flasher who exposed himself to woman and teenage girl in Portsmouth
Both incidents took place on Thursday, February 29 in Southsea - and police are looking for witnesses.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We’re releasing a description of a man we’d like to speak to following two reports of someone indecently exposing themselves in Southsea last week. On Thursday 29 February a man followed a 15 year-old girl and approached her on Pleasant Road at around 3:20pm. He spoke to her briefly before exposing himself. She was not hurt and left. Shortly after 6pm a 30 year-old woman who was waiting for a bus on Goldsmith Avenue was approached by a man who exposed himself and then left. She was not hurt.
"A 20 year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of offences including exposure, however following further enquiries he has been released without charge and will face no further action. We’re now releasing the following description of a man we’d like to speak to in relation to both incidents."
The suspect is is described as:
- White.
- Between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall.
- Around 20 years-old.
- Slim build.
- He is described as having an oblong shaped head with either a dark brown or ginger beard or stubble.
- He was wearing a black beanie hat, black puffer coat, brown jogging bottoms, and white trainers.
The force has not recieved any similar reports in the area.
Anyone who has any information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44240089170 or submit information via the Hamphire police website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.