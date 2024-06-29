Police hunt for threatening bleach blond haired washing detergent thief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting for a threatening bleach blond haired washing detergent thief.

Police appeal | Hants police

The force has released a CCTV still of a man they hope to speak to following the incident on Wednesday 12 June at around 6.30pm at Co-Op on Fair Oak Road, Fair Oak.

A police spokesperson said: “He selected a quantity of laundry detergent. He then left making no attempt to pay. When challenged by staff he began making threats of violence toward them.

“Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for any information that may assist in their investigation. Do you recognise this man? Perhaps you were in the store at the time and remember seeing something?

“The man in the image is described as being white, aged between 30 and 35-years-old, around 6ft tall with a slim build, and blonde hair that has possibly been bleached.

“If you recognise him, or have any other information, please contact us on 101 with reference 44240247358. You can also submit information online here.”