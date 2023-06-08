News you can trust since 1877
Police hunt man after arson attack at Portsmouth tower block Tipton House

Police want to speak to this man about an arson attack at a Southsea tower block.
By Tom Morton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

Police were called to a fire at Tipton House in Warwick Crescent at about 8pm on Tuesday, May 16.

A spokesman said: ‘The fire did not spread or result in any injuries. Following an initial investigation, CCTV images are being shared now of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.’

Officers want the person pictured, or anyone who knows who he is or knows about the incident, to contact then on 101 quoting reference 44230193369.

Information can also be passed on through the police’s website.