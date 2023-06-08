Police hunt man after arson attack at Portsmouth tower block Tipton House

Police were called to a fire at Tipton House in Warwick Crescent at about 8pm on Tuesday, May 16.

A spokesman said: ‘The fire did not spread or result in any injuries. Following an initial investigation, CCTV images are being shared now of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.’

Police want to speak to this man after an arson attack at Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Portsmouth

