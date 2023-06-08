News you can trust since 1877
Police update on Milton Road drugs incident as another man arrested and five rushed to hospital in serious condition

Police have arrested another person following an incident on Monday at a homeless shelter – with the force now revealing that five people were seriously ill after taking drugs.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Hope House in Milton Road just before 5.30pm – with the force reporting earlier in the week four people were seriously ill due to taking drugs. The individuals were rushed to hospital while two Portsmouth men, aged 49 and 54, were arrested for dealing Class A drugs.

Giving an update, a police spokeswoman said: ‘We have since also arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. All three are from Portsmouth and have been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to continue.

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic GoogleMilton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
‘In total, five people ended up being taken to hospital, four of which have since left hospital. One man, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital at the current time.’