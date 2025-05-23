Police hunt man who committed "indecent act" on Eastney beach
On May 1 at at around 5pm there were reports of a man committing an “indecent act” on Eastney beach. Police are now appealing for help from the public in identifying a man who may have information on the incident.
A Portsmouth Police spokesperson said: “Do you know this man? We would like to speak to him as he may have information regarding an exposure incident we are investigating.
“It’s been reported to police that at around 5pm on May 1, a man was seen committing an indecent act on Eastney beach. If you know the man pictured, or this is you, please call police on 101, quoting 44250189738. You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/bnkoZ
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/brIKm”