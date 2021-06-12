Police hunt man who threatened Tesco staff in Southsea before stealing meat

It happened in the store on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. at just after 8.5am on Tuesday .

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time.’

The man to whom police want to speak after the Tesco Express was robbed

He was white, in his early 30s, 5ft 3in, slight, and bald, with tattoos on his neck.