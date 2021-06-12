Police hunt man who threatened Tesco staff in Southsea before stealing meat
A MAN stole meat and pharmacy products from a Tesco Express store after threatening a member of staff.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 2:48 pm
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 2:54 pm
It happened in the store on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. at just after 8.5am on Tuesday .
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time.’
He was white, in his early 30s, 5ft 3in, slight, and bald, with tattoos on his neck.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could help police, has been asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210223038.