Police hunt pair as man left with broken jaw after ruckus outside convenience store in Havant

A man in his 50s suffered a broken jaw during an altercation with two others near a convenience store.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST

Police are looking into the fight, which happened outside the Premier store in Baybridge Road, West Leigh, on Tuesday, May 23 between 2pm and 2.30pm. The victim was also left with a bruised face.

Officers have now released these images of two men seen in the area at the time whom they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises either of these two men.

‘We believe that there were a number of people in the area at the time, and believe that some may have recorded the incident on their phones. We would like like to hear from you if you were in the area and saw what happened, or if you have footage of the incident.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have footage of the incident that may assist our investigation? Or maybe you were driving along Baybridge Road at the time and have dash cam footage of the incident that may help our enquiries?’

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 44230207430.

Information can also be passed on online here.