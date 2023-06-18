News you can trust since 1877
Watch as police smash down front door during Hampshire drugs raid - and find cannabis

This video shows police smashing through a door during a drugs raid – and going in to find tents full of cannabis plants inside.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

The officers from the Hedge End Neighbourhood Police Team forced their way into a house in Amberley Close, Botley on Friday just before 8.20am.

When they got in they found ‘a large quantity’ of cannabis in several rooms, including tents which were being used to house the cannabis plants; all which were at various stages of growth.

The plants were seized and taken away to be destroyed.

Police smash their way into a home in Botley during a drugs raid Picture: Hampshire policePolice smash their way into a home in Botley during a drugs raid Picture: Hampshire police
A 50-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug and possession of a Class A drug.

A statement from police said: ‘This was a direct result of a proactive warrant - following information received around possible drug-related offences – all with a view to relentlessly pursue criminals who cause harm in our communities.

‘Tackling the issues concerning drug-related activity and the associated criminality that sits alongside this is a huge focus for us in the community. We will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals and disrupt their behaviour.

‘Criminals need to know that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is a hostile environment for them, and that every effort will be made to see justice served.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns about suspicious activity can call 101 or report it online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

If it is an emergency, or there is a crime in progress, dial 999 straight away.