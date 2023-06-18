The officers from the Hedge End Neighbourhood Police Team forced their way into a house in Amberley Close, Botley on Friday just before 8.20am.

When they got in they found ‘a large quantity’ of cannabis in several rooms, including tents which were being used to house the cannabis plants; all which were at various stages of growth.

The plants were seized and taken away to be destroyed.

Police smash their way into a home in Botley during a drugs raid Picture: Hampshire police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 50-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug and possession of a Class A drug.

A statement from police said: ‘This was a direct result of a proactive warrant - following information received around possible drug-related offences – all with a view to relentlessly pursue criminals who cause harm in our communities.

‘Tackling the issues concerning drug-related activity and the associated criminality that sits alongside this is a huge focus for us in the community. We will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals and disrupt their behaviour.

‘Criminals need to know that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is a hostile environment for them, and that every effort will be made to see justice served.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns about suspicious activity can call 101 or report it online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.