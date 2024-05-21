Police hunt bus pervert who performed sex act on himself in front of girl
The deviant was reported to police after a 17-year-old girl was left frightened when she saw a man indecently exposing and performing a sex act on himself. The shocking incident happened on the number 18 Bluestar bus at Ruby Road, Southampton, on Wednesday 17 April at around 12.50pm.
A police spokesperson said: “We have been carrying out enquiries in connection with this incident and would now like to hear from anyone who recognises this man, who was seen in the area at the time, and may have information to assist our investigation.”
He is described as mixed race, aged between 18 and 21 with black curly hair, brown eyes and was wearing all black clothing. Issuing a direct appeal to the man, the force said: “If this is you or you know who he is, please call 101 quoting reference 44240169842.”
Following a number of reports in recent weeks, Chief Inspector Shula Williamson said: "I know people across Southampton will be concerned about a number of recent reports of indecent exposure which have taken place.
"For each report we have received, we have sought to take positive action. This has been done during our initial response, with targeted patrols in the area, and ensuring all available lines of enquiry are followed.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe when they are out in our city, but particularly women and girls who we know are disproportionately affected by this kind of offence.”
Contact police online at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/