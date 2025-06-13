Police have released an appeal to help find a wanted Portsmouth man.

Daniel Barnett, 33, failed to appear in court and police have now released a public appeal as they try to discover his whereabouts. An image and description have been released of Barnett with police warning anyone who may be harbouring him could be arrested.

Daniel Barnett is wanted by the police after being failing to appear in court. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Daniel Barnett from Portsmouth? The 33-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court. Daniel is described as being 6ft tall, with a dinosaur tattoo on his left arm, and a tattoo of a knife with roses and a skull on his right leg.

“We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Daniel to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”

The spokesperson added: “If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 101, quoting 44240071916. You can also submit information to us online via our website.”

The police have also advised that information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers, an independent charity, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org,