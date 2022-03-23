The assault took place on Friday morning. The male victim was walking his dog along a path next to the green of Havant Park towards the cricket pavilion, when an electric bike rode past him ‘at speed’ at around 11am.

Police said a ‘verbal confrontation’ ensued between the man and the rider of the electric bike, in which the dog walker was pushed in the chest and fell to the ground.

Police are appealing for information Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

‘He received minor injuries as a result,’ a police spokesman said, adding: ‘The rider of the bike then fled the scene across the green before heading towards the Meridian Centre.’

The attacker was wearing wearing all black with a black hooded top and a balaclava. The electric bike was also black.

Police have carried out initial enquiries to identify the assailant but are now turning for the public for assistance.

A force spokesman said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you saw someone riding an electric bike in the vicinity of where the incident happened at the time?

‘Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220107975.’

Alternatively, submit information via a form on the police website.

