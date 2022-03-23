Woman, 75, hurt in e-scooter 'hit and run' in Fratton sparking police hunt for fleeing rider

POLICE are hunting for an e-scooter ride who crashed into 75-year-old woman in a hit-and-run in Fratton.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:20 am

The injured pensioner was hit while she was walking in Fratton Road, outside Rowlands Pharmacy on Sunday, at 1.05pm.

Hampshire police said that the e-scooter rider, a woman, did not stop after colliding with the 75-year-old pedestrian.

A police spokesman added: ‘The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the collision.

‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with any witnesses, particularly two men who did help the injured woman.

‘We would also urge the e-scooter rider to make contact with us.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220111230.

