Woman, 75, hurt in e-scooter 'hit and run' in Fratton sparking police hunt for fleeing rider

The injured pensioner was hit while she was walking in Fratton Road, outside Rowlands Pharmacy on Sunday, at 1.05pm.

Hampshire police said that the e-scooter rider, a woman, did not stop after colliding with the 75-year-old pedestrian.

A police spokesman added: ‘The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the collision.

‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with any witnesses, particularly two men who did help the injured woman.

‘We would also urge the e-scooter rider to make contact with us.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220111230.

