Officers want to track down the horticulturist – thought to be aged between 50 and 60 – after he menacingly shoved the 34-year-old e-scooter rider in the chest with a pair of gardening secateurs while shouting at him.

The incident, just after 9am on Sunday January 9 on Stockbridge Road, Winchester, happened as the mystery man was standing at the side of the road cutting back a hedge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to talk to the man in the picture. Pic Hants police

The victim slowed down and pedalled the scooter as he went past the man – before he was suddenly ambushed with the garden utensil.

A police spokesman said: ‘The man then challenged the victim over his use of an e-scooter, pushing him in the chest repeatedly with a pair of gardening secateurs while shouting at him.

‘The victim then began filming the man, at which point he walked away.

‘The victim was left with a small superficial wound to his chest which required hospital treatment.’

Police are now searching for a white man of about 5ft 10ns with an average build and short white hair.

‘We believe the man in this photograph may have valuable information about the incident so we ask him to contact us,’ the spokesman added.

Sgt Guy Drury, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘We recognise that the use of private e-scooters is not permitted on public land, and we have spoken to the victim about this.

‘But it is not acceptable for anyone to be treated in this manner so we are asking the public to help us identify this man.

‘We take all reports of assault seriously and will do all we can to support victims.

‘I appreciate the photo does not show the man’s face, but we hope that by releasing it, it may encourage the man to get in touch with us.’

Call 101, quoting 44220010060,with information or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron