A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public's help so we can locate wanted man Gordon Taylor. The 53-year-old from Fareham is wanted for breaching post-sentence notification requirements on 13 March. We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.”

He is described as: White, about 5ft 7in tall, heavy build, brown/grey receding hair and beard. It is believed he may have travelled to the Poole area. Please do not approach Taylor. If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact 101, quoting incident number 44240111949. You can also submit information to us online, via the force website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 Anyone found to be harbouring Taylor, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.