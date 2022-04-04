Daniel Zabrocki, 21, was sentenced in February for breaking a restraining order.

Zabrocki, from Southampton, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

He is believed to be in the Townhill Park area of Southampton.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

‘He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, and of average build.’

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220107812.’

People can also submit information anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

