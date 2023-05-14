Portsmouth Chinese takeaway evacuated after fire breaks out and road closed off
A Portsmouth Chinese takeaway was evacuated after a fire broke out.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 22:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 22:52 BST
Four pumps from Southsea and Cosham attended the blaze at Copnor Takeaway, Copnor Road, at around 6.30pm. Staff and customers were evacuated from the premises as firefighters brought flames under control. No one was hurt or needed treatment, the crew manager from Southsea confirmed.
READ NOW: M27 closed in both directions
The fire started in a fryer before spreading to an extractor. The inferno was out by around 7.30pm.
Police attended the scene and closed off the road.