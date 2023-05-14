News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Chinese takeaway evacuated after fire breaks out and road closed off

A Portsmouth Chinese takeaway was evacuated after a fire broke out.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 22:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 22:52 BST

Four pumps from Southsea and Cosham attended the blaze at Copnor Takeaway, Copnor Road, at around 6.30pm. Staff and customers were evacuated from the premises as firefighters brought flames under control. No one was hurt or needed treatment, the crew manager from Southsea confirmed.

The fire started in a fryer before spreading to an extractor. The inferno was out by around 7.30pm.

Firefighters attended the takeaway fire in Copnor Road. Pic GoogleFirefighters attended the takeaway fire in Copnor Road. Pic Google
Firefighters attended the takeaway fire in Copnor Road. Pic Google
Police attended the scene and closed off the road.

