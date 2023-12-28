Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nino Cavanagh, 30, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an assault in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, that took place on November 12. “Since then, we have been conducting extensive enquiries to find him, and we are now turning to you for assistance,” a police statement said. “He is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

“We believe he will still be on the Island. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230466280. In an emergency, always call 999.