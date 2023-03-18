Police provide fresh details on serious collision on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham last night
Fresh details has been revealed about a crash on a major motorway last night.
Police urged motorists to avoid the M27 westbound between junctions 12 (Portsmouth) and 11 (Fareham) yesterday. Two lanes were blocked as a result of the crash – resulting in traffic delays for motorists and diversions being put in place.
At the time, the roads policing unit reported: ‘Roads Policing Units are dealing with an incident on M27 in-between junction 12 and 11 west bound.
‘Delays expected, please avoid the area.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released further information today about the collision.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 7.18pm on Friday, March 17, to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 between junctions 11 and 12. The collision involved two vehicles, a Ford Fiesta and a VW Golf. No one was injured.’
National Highways reported the road was cleared and reopened later that evening.