Police urged motorists to avoid the M27 westbound between junctions 12 (Portsmouth) and 11 (Fareham) yesterday. Two lanes were blocked as a result of the crash – resulting in traffic delays for motorists and diversions being put in place.

At the time, the roads policing unit reported: ‘Roads Policing Units are dealing with an incident on M27 in-between junction 12 and 11 west bound.

‘Delays expected, please avoid the area.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released further information today about the collision.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 7.18pm on Friday, March 17, to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 between junctions 11 and 12. The collision involved two vehicles, a Ford Fiesta and a VW Golf. No one was injured.’

National Highways reported the road was cleared and reopened later that evening.