News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 hour ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
18 hours ago Man who crashed 'death trap' BMW killing girlfriend jailed
19 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
1 day ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 day ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks

Police provide fresh details on serious collision on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham last night

Fresh details has been revealed about a crash on a major motorway last night.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT

Police urged motorists to avoid the M27 westbound between junctions 12 (Portsmouth) and 11 (Fareham) yesterday. Two lanes were blocked as a result of the crash – resulting in traffic delays for motorists and diversions being put in place.

NOW READ: Plea to avoid M27 following serious collision

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time, the roads policing unit reported: ‘Roads Policing Units are dealing with an incident on M27 in-between junction 12 and 11 west bound.

Most Popular

‘Delays expected, please avoid the area.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released further information today about the collision.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 7.18pm on Friday, March 17, to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 between junctions 11 and 12. The collision involved two vehicles, a Ford Fiesta and a VW Golf. No one was injured.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways reported the road was cleared and reopened later that evening.

Police responded to a serious collision on the M27 between junction 12 and junction 11. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
Police responded to a serious collision on the M27 between junction 12 and junction 11. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
Police responded to a serious collision on the M27 between junction 12 and junction 11. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
PolicePortsmouthFarehamM27