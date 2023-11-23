News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police hunting for escaped prisoner Anthony Martin wanted for absconding from HMP Ford

Police are searching for a 44-year-old man who is wanted for absconding from prison – and has links to Portsmouth.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 18:56 GMT
Portsmouth police shared an appeal on behalf of Sussex Police asking the public if they have seen Anthony Martin, who absconded from HMP Ford about 1.30pm yesterday (November 22).

A Sussex police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Anthony Martin, 44, who is wanted for absconding from HMP Ford about 1.30pm yesterday. He is described as 6’2”, of stocky build, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip-up jumper, trousers and grey Adidas trainers.

"He is known to have links to Hampshire."

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230228923.