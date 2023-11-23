Police are searching for a 44-year-old man who is wanted for absconding from prison – and has links to Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth police shared an appeal on behalf of Sussex Police asking the public if they have seen Anthony Martin, who absconded from HMP Ford about 1.30pm yesterday (November 22).

A Sussex police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Anthony Martin, 44, who is wanted for absconding from HMP Ford about 1.30pm yesterday. He is described as 6’2”, of stocky build, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip-up jumper, trousers and grey Adidas trainers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is known to have links to Hampshire."