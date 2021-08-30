Detectives have launched an appeal to find Yan Rowan Peters.

The 40-year-old is being hunted by officers in connection with an ‘ongoing rape investigation, relating to someone known to him’, police said.

A spokesman for Hamsphire Constabulary added: ‘The incident we are investigating took place on June 1 in the Ryde area of the Isle of Wight.

‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and will continue to do so, however as part of our investigation we are asking the public to report any sightings to us.’

The 40-year-old is white, of medium build and approximately 5ft 9ins tall. He has brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes

He is believed to have links to the Portsmouth/Southsea area, police said.

A force spokesman added: ‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Anyone who sees him or know where he is, is being urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 44210212952.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

