The incident happened in Andover Road, Winchester on Wednesday.

Officers were called at 2.45pm and were threatened with a weapon on arrival.

Richard Peter Kempson, of Andover Road, Winchester, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Saturday morning where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on September 29.

