Lewis Cooper, 21, from Pennington, is wanted on recall to prison, police have warned. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now turning to the public for help.

Cooper is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with blonde hair. He has connections to the Lymington and Pennington areas.

Lewis Cooper. Pic Hants police

A police statement said: ‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but call us on 999 quoting reference 44230017350. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

The statement added: ‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Cooper to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and could be liable for arrest themselves.’

