Police hunting hit-and-run driver who crashed into a man at a pedestrian crossing in Stubbington

Police have launched an investigation into the crash, which took place on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 11am to reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian who was crossing over the pedestrian crossing on the B334, Gosport Road near to the junction with Marks Road.

‘The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 11am to reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian who was crossing over the pedestrian crossing on the B334, Gosport Road near to the junction with Marks Road

‘The vehicle did not remain at the scene.’

Detectives have now launched an appeal to the public for help.

In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or perhaps captured the hit-and-run and the car involved on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220218456.