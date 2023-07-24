The driver had stopped at the Trinity Street junction in West Street, Fareham, when a male approached him. A man had crossed the road and proceeded to verbally accost the motorist on the afternoon of July 19.

NOW READ: Young motorbike rider hospitalised following crash

It happened at roughly 2.10pm. The driver was not injured. Police have released two pictures of a hooded male they wish to speak to.

Police are urging anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with them. Picture: Fareham Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Police reported on Facebook: “Know him? We’d like to speak to him after a public order incident at the Trinity Street junction of West Street in Fareham at around 2:10pm on Wednesday, July 19.

"A driver was threatened by a man holding a knife who had crossed the road. No-one was hurt. If you saw what happened or recognise him please call 101 quoting 44230290754.”