Police hunting hooded man after driver threatened by male wielding a knife in Fareham
The driver had stopped at the Trinity Street junction in West Street, Fareham, when a male approached him. A man had crossed the road and proceeded to verbally accost the motorist on the afternoon of July 19.
It happened at roughly 2.10pm. The driver was not injured. Police have released two pictures of a hooded male they wish to speak to.
Fareham Police reported on Facebook: “Know him? We’d like to speak to him after a public order incident at the Trinity Street junction of West Street in Fareham at around 2:10pm on Wednesday, July 19.
"A driver was threatened by a man holding a knife who had crossed the road. No-one was hurt. If you saw what happened or recognise him please call 101 quoting 44230290754.”
Reports can also be made on the police website.