Young motorbike rider hospitalised with "serious" injuries following Paulsgrove crash
The 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was hurt after being involved in a collision with a cyclist yesterday evening. It took place in Allaway Avenue before 7.10pm.
Members of the public assisted emergency services at the scene. Portsmouth Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
The force said: “We were called at 7.10pm on Sunday 23 July following a collision involving an off-road motorcycle and a bicycle on Allaway Avenue. The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old male from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to report online, or call 101, quoting 44230296745. We would also like to thank those who assisted at the scene of the incident and to those waiting in traffic for their patience whilst the investigation took place.”