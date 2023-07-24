News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Young motorbike rider hospitalised with "serious" injuries following Paulsgrove crash

A young motorcyclist has been hospitalised with “serious” injuries following a crash in Paulsgrove.
By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read

The 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was hurt after being involved in a collision with a cyclist yesterday evening. It took place in Allaway Avenue before 7.10pm.

NOW READ: Police swarm to serious incident in Southsea street as four arrested

Members of the public assisted emergency services at the scene. Portsmouth Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

The collision happened in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View.The collision happened in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View.
The collision happened in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said: “We were called at 7.10pm on Sunday 23 July following a collision involving an off-road motorcycle and a bicycle on Allaway Avenue. The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old male from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to report online, or call 101, quoting 44230296745. We would also like to thank those who assisted at the scene of the incident and to those waiting in traffic for their patience whilst the investigation took place.”