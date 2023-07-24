The 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was hurt after being involved in a collision with a cyclist yesterday evening. It took place in Allaway Avenue before 7.10pm.

Members of the public assisted emergency services at the scene. Portsmouth Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

The collision happened in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View.

The force said: “We were called at 7.10pm on Sunday 23 July following a collision involving an off-road motorcycle and a bicycle on Allaway Avenue. The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old male from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.