The first victim was sexually in the Canoe Lake area last Monday (July 10). A 51-year-old woman was touched on the back of her shorts by a stranger, who grabbed her with both hands.

He then ran away towards Eastney, along Eastney Parade. The assault took place at roughly 6.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that day, just after 3pm, a 41-year-old female was touched inappropriately by a man she didn’t know in Empshott Road. The male touched the woman’s chest over her clothes, before fleeing towards Devonshire Avenue.

Police are looking to speak to this man after three women were indecently assaulted in Southsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Google Street View.

NOW READ: Plumber fined for pretending to be registered gas engineer

A third woman was also assaulted on July 18. The 24-year-old female was approached by a stranger in Fawcett Road, who grabbed her chest over her clothes before running off. it happened shortly before 5pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe all three offences are linked. Regular patrols are being undertaken in the area, with CCTV footage being regularly reviewed.

The force has released a picture of a man seen in Empshott Road at the time, who they would like to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark hair and a beard – wearing a dark blue hooded top with a grey ‘Puma’ logo across the front, dark jeans, and dark trainers.

Inspector Dan Johnson from Southsea’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are working hard to identify the man responsible for these sexual assaults. Our increased patrols in the area have helped us to identify CCTV, dashcam, and video doorbell footage that may assist us in our enquiries.

“As these assaults have all taken place in daylight hours it is likely that there are witnesses who may have seen the man running away. We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area when these incidents happened.”

Police are urging anyone who can help with the investigation, or who recognises the man in picture, to get in touch. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230277082.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad