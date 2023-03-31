News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Police hunting man after being seen at back door of property following 'suspicious incident' in Fareham

Police officers are hunting a man who was seen at the back door of a property.

By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating a ‘suspicious incident’ in Nicolas Crescent, Fareham. A man was seen shortly after 8.30am at the rear of a property on March 23.

NOW READ: Man charged with attempted murder after 'serious' Southsea assault

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have released an e-fit image in hopes to find out more information and to track down the individual. A police spokesman said: ‘We’d like to speak to him after a suspicious incident where a man was seen at the back door of a property on Nicholas Crescent in Fareham shortly after 08:30am on Thursday 23 March.

Police would like to speak to this man following a 'suspicious incident' in Nicolas Crescent, Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police would like to speak to this man following a 'suspicious incident' in Nicolas Crescent, Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police would like to speak to this man following a 'suspicious incident' in Nicolas Crescent, Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

‘He’s described as being around 6ft tall and was wearing a blue bomber jacket. If you’ve seen anything suspicious that can help our enquiries please call 101 quoting 44230115357.’

Anyone with information can also submit a report via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.