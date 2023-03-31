Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating a ‘suspicious incident’ in Nicolas Crescent, Fareham. A man was seen shortly after 8.30am at the rear of a property on March 23.

Police have released an e-fit image in hopes to find out more information and to track down the individual. A police spokesman said: ‘We’d like to speak to him after a suspicious incident where a man was seen at the back door of a property on Nicholas Crescent in Fareham shortly after 08:30am on Thursday 23 March.

Police would like to speak to this man following a 'suspicious incident' in Nicolas Crescent, Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘He’s described as being around 6ft tall and was wearing a blue bomber jacket. If you’ve seen anything suspicious that can help our enquiries please call 101 quoting 44230115357.’