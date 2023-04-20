News you can trust since 1877
Police hunting man after cigarettes stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville High Street in early hours

Police are hunting a man after a high street shop was burgled in Waterlooville.

By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

WH Smith in Waterlooville High Street was targeted just after 12.30am on Tuesday (April 18). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said someone got into the store during the night and stole packs of cigarettes.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the burglary. The spokeswoman said: ‘Do you recognise him?

Police are hunting a man after cigarettes were stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville Town Centre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police are hunting a man after cigarettes were stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville Town Centre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
​’We would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary at the WH Smith store on Waterlooville High Street. We were called shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday, April 18, to a report that entry had been gained to the store and cigarettes had been taken.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230150678. Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Police are hunting a man after cigarettes were stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville Town Centre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police are hunting a man after cigarettes were stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville Town Centre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
