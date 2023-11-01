Police are hunting down a man after graffiti was plastered over a building.

Gosport Police wish to speak to this man after graffiti was plastered over a building. Picture: Gosport Police.

Gosport Police said the criminal damage incident took place in Stoke Road earlier this month. They have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

NOW READ: Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth

"Do you know this man?”, they said, “We want to speak to him in connection with a criminal damage incident relating to graffiti marked on a building in Stoke Road on October 5.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you know him, or this is you, please contact police on 101 quoting 44230413553.”