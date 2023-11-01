News you can trust since 1877
Police are hunting down a man after graffiti was plastered over a building.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Nov 2023, 18:54 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 18:59 GMT
Gosport Police wish to speak to this man after graffiti was plastered over a building. Picture: Gosport Police.Gosport Police wish to speak to this man after graffiti was plastered over a building. Picture: Gosport Police.
Gosport Police wish to speak to this man after graffiti was plastered over a building. Picture: Gosport Police.

Gosport Police said the criminal damage incident took place in Stoke Road earlier this month. They have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

"Do you know this man?”, they said, “We want to speak to him in connection with a criminal damage incident relating to graffiti marked on a building in Stoke Road on October 5.

"If you know him, or this is you, please contact police on 101 quoting 44230413553.”

Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.