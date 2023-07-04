News you can trust since 1877
Police hunting man seen 'acting suspiciously' and trying door handles in the Fratton area

Officers are tracking down a man who was seen trying door handles in Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read

The male was seen attempting to break into properties in Fratton. The force are appealing for anyone who knows about the man and what happened to get in touch.

Portsmouth Police said: ‘We’d like to speak to him after a man was seen acting suspiciously and trying door handles in the Grayshott Rd, Frogmore Rd, and Apsley Rd areas of Portsmouth on Sunday morning at about 2am.’

Anyone who spots this man is advised to call 101. Picture: Portsmouth Police.
People can call 101, quoting 44230264001.

