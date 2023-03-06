Police hunting man who hurled racist abuse at bus driver and punched them in Portchester
A bus driver was racially abused and punched in the face while they were doing their job.
The racially aggravated assault happened on a bus in Portchester earlier this year. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The incident occurred on 25 February this year, when the bus driver was grabbed by a man who proceeded to punch him in the nose and hurl racist abuse at him.
‘As part of enquiries we want to speak to the man pictured. We believe he may regularly use the buses between Fareham and Portchester.’
The force added an investigation is ongoing. They are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the man in the picture, or know who they are.
People are encouraged to contact the police via 101, quoting the reference number 44230078883. A report can also be made through the police website here.
Anonymous reports can be sent to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.