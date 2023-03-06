The racially aggravated assault happened on a bus in Portchester earlier this year. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The incident occurred on 25 February this year, when the bus driver was grabbed by a man who proceeded to punch him in the nose and hurl racist abuse at him.

‘As part of enquiries we want to speak to the man pictured. We believe he may regularly use the buses between Fareham and Portchester.’

Police would like to speak to this man after a bus driver was punched in the nose and racially abused in Portchester. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The force added an investigation is ongoing. They are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the man in the picture, or know who they are.

People are encouraged to contact the police via 101, quoting the reference number 44230078883. A report can also be made through the police website here.

