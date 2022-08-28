Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are hunting a pervert who approached a teenage girl on Friday morning at 10am.

After approached the victim, in Alencon Link, Basingstoke, he made lewd suggestions towards her before touching her.

Police have released an image of the man connected to the sex assault. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It was reported the man approached a teenage girl, making inappropriate comments to her and inappropriately touching her.

‘Investigations are ongoing into the incident and we hope the public may be able to assist.

‘If you recognise the man in this photo, we want to hear from you.

‘Anyone with information which will assist our enquiries should call 101, quoting the reference 44220348062.

‘Alternatively you can submit information online.

‘You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

