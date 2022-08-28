Portsmouth boy arrested after bike stolen with police looking to reunite owner with stolen property
A BOY from Portsmouth has been arrested for stealing a bike.
Officers detained the 16-year-old in the early hours of the morning.
A group were ‘acting suspiciously’ on Isambard Brunel Road – loitering near several locked pedal cycles.
As well as being arrested on suspicion of theft, the boy was also detained for drug possession.
Officers are trying to reunite the bike with its rightful owner, and are appealing to the public for information.
Portsmouth police said: ‘Officers attended Isambard Brunel Road around 1.15am after we received a report of a group acting suspiciously near a number of locked bikes.
‘A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and possession of a controlled drug of class B.
‘He remains in custody.
‘If you recognise this bike, then we want to hear from you.
‘You can call 101, quoting the reference 44220349865.
‘Alternatively, you can submit information online.’