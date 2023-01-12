Police Constable David Longden-Thurgood, of Waterlooville, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court. He is accused of raping a businesswoman and mother in her 30s at her home in October, 2020.

Giving evidence yesterday, the complainant told the jury she exchanged sexualised messages with Longden-Thurgood, 49, defendant after they met on dating app Bumble. The defendant reportedly sent her a photograph of exposed genitalia.

Pictured: David Longden-Thurgood Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency.

The pair agreed for the defendant to come round to her home and she said they sat on a sofa together with her legs on top of him. She added they began kissing while watching television and she suggested they watched Outcry, a series about sexual abuse.

The complainant said the defendant put his hand under her t-shirt and she then took off her bra. She added as they continued kissing, Longden-Thurgood tried to undo her jeans and she stopped him and told him: ‘We are not having sex.’

She agreed he took his hands away and they continued kissing before until she suggested they go upstairs for a cuddle in bed. She said that as they went up, she told him: ‘I said no funny business,’ to which he replied: ‘Ok.’

The complainant added she undressed to her t-shirt and knickers and the defendant to his boxer shorts before they got into bed together. She said they were involved in ‘passionate’ kissing while he intimately touched her body and removed her remaining clothes as well as his boxer shorts.

Pictured: David Longden-Thurgood. Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency.

The complainant said she was ‘participating and enthusiastic’ and added: ‘I was laying there and enjoying it.’ She told the court she did not touch the defendant and denied performing oral sex on him, although he did perform it on her after receiving consent.

She added after the sexual intimacy had started, she had told the defendant that she did not want to have sex. She said: ‘He had got off the bed and taken his boxer shorts off, it was at that stage I said “we are not having sex”.’

The complainant said he penetrated her her while they were being intimate but she had not said no at this stage. She told the court she did not confront him because she was concerned her children would be woken up.

She added: ‘It was anything they might have witnessed should they have been awoken that night.’ The complainant added she again told him she did not want sex, he told her: ‘I can’t stop, it feels so good.’

She said afterwards, she went to the bathroom but did then return to the bed with him after about two minutes. She added: ‘I think I was in shock at that point, I didn’t know what to do and how to get out of the situation I was in.

‘I was in shock. I wanted him to get out of my house.’ Longden-Thurgood, who has been a police officer for 19 years and serves at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, denies the charge. The crown court trial continues.

