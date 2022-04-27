Last month police released a picture of a man on the X5 First Bus from Fareham to Locks Heath, who was suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during the 35-minute journey.

They said they had arrested a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Another man has been arrested after a girl was sexually assaulted on a bus from Fareham

Now, as police say they have identified the man in the picture, a 41-year-old man from Otterbourne has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed with conditions until June 17 while police continue to investigate.