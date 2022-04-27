Portsmouth man released over sexual assault of girl, 17, on Fareham bus - and Otterbourne man arrested

A PORTSMOUTH man arrested on suspicion of sexually touching a 17-year-old girl on a bus from Fareham has been released – and another man has been arrested.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:10 am

Last month police released a picture of a man on the X5 First Bus from Fareham to Locks Heath, who was suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during the 35-minute journey.

They said they had arrested a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Another man has been arrested after a girl was sexually assaulted on a bus from Fareham

Now, as police say they have identified the man in the picture, a 41-year-old man from Otterbourne has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed with conditions until June 17 while police continue to investigate.

The incident happened on the 4.22pm bus from Fareham bus station.