The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by the pair while walking along Elm Grove, Southsea.

While heading towards Outram Road, and Victoria Road South, he was assaulted.

The victim was walking along Elm grove on April 7, before being assault by two men. Picture: Google Street View.

His phone and hat were stolen during the assault.

The man did not suffer serious injuries in the incident, which happened last Thursday at about 5pm.

Hampshire police say they have been following a number of lines of enquiry.

They said that the first man was about 21, 5ft 10in, white, slim, had brown hair, and wore a yellow T-shirt.

The second was in his 40s, also about 5ft 10in, white, of medium build with grey hair, and wore a coat and multi-coloured trainers.

A police statement said: ‘Anyone who recognises these descriptions is asked to get in touch.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

‘Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dash cam footage, or maybe you live nearby and might have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage of the offenders leaving the area?

‘We would like to reassure the local community that we believe those involved in this incident to be known to each other and we believe this to be an isolated incident at the current time.