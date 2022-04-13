Predator found guilty of raping woman in Gosport car park after CCTV showed man chasing her
A PREDATOR has been found guilty of attacking and raping a woman in a Gosport car park.
Jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court heard Levi Seriki-Walters chased the victim from a car park near The Anchorage – then assaulted and raped her.
Seriki-Walters, 35, of no fixed abode, was convicted of rape yesterday.
Police were called at about 1.40am, on August 27, 2020.
Witnesses heard a woman crying out for help.
Officers spoke to the distressed woman, in her 20s, who told them she had been physically assaulted and raped by a man she knew.
Seriki-Walters was arrested and charged with rape.
The court heard Seriki-Walters had been seen on CCTV chasing the woman from the scene.
Forensic enquiries determined he raped the woman.
The 35-year-old denied the offence and the case went to trial on April 4.
After being found guilty, Seriki-Walters was remanded in custody, and will be sentenced at the same court on May 10.