Jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court heard Levi Seriki-Walters chased the victim from a car park near The Anchorage – then assaulted and raped her.

Seriki-Walters, 35, of no fixed abode, was convicted of rape yesterday.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Levi Seriki-Walters, 35, was seen on CCTV chasing the woman from the scene. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

Police were called at about 1.40am, on August 27, 2020.

Witnesses heard a woman crying out for help.

Officers spoke to the distressed woman, in her 20s, who told them she had been physically assaulted and raped by a man she knew.

Seriki-Walters was arrested and charged with rape.

The court heard Seriki-Walters had been seen on CCTV chasing the woman from the scene.

Forensic enquiries determined he raped the woman.

The 35-year-old denied the offence and the case went to trial on April 4.

After being found guilty, Seriki-Walters was remanded in custody, and will be sentenced at the same court on May 10.

