Up to six flats needed evacuating after a fire threatened to get out of control in Queen’s Road around 7pm on Tuesday evening.

The fire was contained to the basement of the affected apartment before it was extinguished around 30 minutes later - preventing it from spreading.

A fire broke out in Queen's Road, Fratton, on August 2, 2022. Pic Google

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

The road was closed off and power was turned off but has since been reinstated.

Four fire trucks and a command support unit attended from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester.

The Red Cross also assisted those at the scene.

Crew manager Graham Dance said: ‘We knocked the fire back from outside before going in. It was a severe fire - luckily the occupant was not in.

‘We were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other flats by containing it to the basement.

‘Everyone had self-evacuated the flat by the time we had arrived.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service confirmed some house pets were killed in the blaze.

A statement said: ‘Three cats sadly died in the fire which was stopped by firefighters using eight sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reels, three jets and ventilation fans to clear smoke.

‘One crew returned overnight to conduct a reinspection, checking for remaining hotspots.​’

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the police are not investigating the incident.

The property has been boarded up.