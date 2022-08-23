Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s was approached by a stranger in Portchester Precinct.

At about 11am last Monday, the man claimed he completed some work on the victim’s property.

Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He demanded a payment of £200 in cash.

After being escorted to a shop, the pensioner withdrew the money and gave it to him.

A safeguarding referral has been made to support the victim.

Officers are appealing to the public for more information.

A Fareham police statement said: ‘Police are investigating after reports of a suspicious person in Portchester Precinct.

