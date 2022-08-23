Police hunting 'suspicious' man who conned Portchester pensioner, 80, with Alzheimer's out of cash
OFFICERS are searching for a ‘suspicious’ conman targeted a pensioner in Portchester.
An 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s was approached by a stranger in Portchester Precinct.
At about 11am last Monday, the man claimed he completed some work on the victim’s property.
He demanded a payment of £200 in cash.
After being escorted to a shop, the pensioner withdrew the money and gave it to him.
A safeguarding referral has been made to support the victim.
Officers are appealing to the public for more information.
A Fareham police statement said: ‘Police are investigating after reports of a suspicious person in Portchester Precinct.
The man has walked the woman to a shop to withdraw the money, and he waited outside.
‘The woman has then withdrawn the money and gave it to the man.
‘If you witnessed this, or in fact are the man involved and you believe this is a misunderstanding, please contact Police on 101, quoting 44220330699.’