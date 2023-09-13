News you can trust since 1877
Police hunting two men after "large quantity" of razor blades stolen from Waterlooville Sainsbury's

Police are searching for two men after a large amount of razor blades were stolen from a shop.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Police would like to speak to these two individuals following the theft. Picture: Waterlooville Police.Police would like to speak to these two individuals following the theft. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Roughly £2,700 worth of items were taken from the Sainsbury’s store in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville. The theft happened on July 25 at around 9pm.

Waterlooville Police have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the shoplifting offence.

The force reported on Facebook: “At approximately 9pm on Tuesday 25 July a large quantity of razor blades totalling around £2,700 were taken from the Sainsbury's store on Hambledon Road.

"Officers have been conducting enquiries into this incident since it was reported to us and now have these images of two men, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"If this is you, or if you recognise them, please call 101 quoting reference 44230305473.” People can also submit reports online via the police website.