Police hunting two people who stole Ford C Max from driveway in Gosport

Hampshire Constabulary have released CCTV images of people they wish to speak to.

At some time on June 23, entry was gained to house in Williams Close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Constabulary have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

A car key was taken, and used to steal a Ford C Max from the drive way.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers are trying to identify the two people pictured as part of enquiries.

‘If you know them, please contact police on 101, quoting 44220250724.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.