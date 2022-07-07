Officers rushed to the scene at 6.48pm yesterday evening.

The driver, a man in his 20s, lost control of his blue Renault, which left the carriageway before slamming head on into the tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Gosport Road following the collision. Picture: Fareham Police

He was initially arrested on suspicion of impairment offences, but was de-arrested by police.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘A man in his 20s was arrested, and later de-arrested, pending further enquires.

‘He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.’

South Central Ambulance Service deployed a critical car care to attend the scene.

Firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were also present to check the safety of the vehicle.

A statement from Fareham police posted yesterday said: ‘The driver is not thought to have serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.