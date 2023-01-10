The victim, in his 60s, was attacked along Norway Road, Hilsea, on the afternoon of December 17. Between 3pm and 3.20pm, the man approached the BAE Systems entrance at the Williams Road/Anchorage Road roundabout.

Two men came up behind him and demanded money. They promptly pushed the victim off his scooter, stealing his GoPro and a small amount of cash.

Thieves pushed over a man on a mobility scooter, stealing his GoPro and some cash in Norway Road, Hilsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Google Street View.

The pair fled towards Morrison’s on Anchorage Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released descriptions and an e-fit image of those connected to the robbery.

A statement said: ‘The first male is described as white, approximately 18-years-old, of stocky build, 5ft 7in tall, blonde hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing a blue tracksuit, which possibly had the Adidas logo on the breast, black trousers and bright white trainers.

‘The second male is described as white, between 16 and 18-years-old, of slim build, approximately 5ft 9in tall and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark coloured hoody with white laces, with the hood up, dark coloured trousers and dark coloured trainers with light coloured stripes.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises someone from the e-fit image to come forward. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘Following an earlier witness appeal, we are now releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to. Do you recognise the person in the image or the descriptions above?

