Police hunting two young women who fled the scene after crashing suspected stolen Fiat 500 in Southsea, making off with Apple Watch and Airpods
POLICE are hunting two young women who are suspected to have crashed a stolen car in Southsea.
Officers responded to reports of a collision on Sunday involving a Fiat 500 on Shore Avenue, Southsea.
At roughly 4am, two young women were seen exiting the white car before fleeing the scene – wearing cycling shorts and hoodies.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth Traffic: M27 between junctions 11 and 12 closed throughout August amid footbridge repairs with A27 diversion in place
-
2
Police update over alleged violent gang rape of woman at address in Portsmouth
-
3
Red Arrows: Exact time famous RAF jets will fly over Hampshire this week including Odiham, Alton, Bordon and Petersfield
-
4
Hayling Island's beloved kitesurfing festival cancelled after council bailout is refused
-
5
‘I watched ten years of my children’s lives go up in flames': 'Traumatised' Paulsgrove mum of five launches fundraiser to find family new home after they 'lost everything' in bedroom fire
Police suspect the vehicle was stolen during a burglary, which took place the same day.
The Fiat 500 was stolen at a property in Mariners Walk at 12.20am.
Other items were also taken, including an Apple Watch, a pair Apple Airpods, and some perfume.
PC Kirsty Watts, of Hampshire’s Operation Hawk team, said: ‘Due to the damage caused to the vehicle, these girls may have injuries which someone will have noticed.
‘If you have seen anyone matching this description, who may have sustained an injury recently, or if you saw either of these two incidents, please get in touch.’
Information can be submitted via 101, quoting 44220329056, or online.