Police hunting two young women who fled the scene after crashing suspected stolen Fiat 500 in Southsea, making off with Apple Watch and Airpods

POLICE are hunting two young women who are suspected to have crashed a stolen car in Southsea.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:27 pm

Officers responded to reports of a collision on Sunday involving a Fiat 500 on Shore Avenue, Southsea.

At roughly 4am, two young women were seen exiting the white car before fleeing the scene – wearing cycling shorts and hoodies.

The vehicle crashed in Shore Avenue, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

Police suspect the vehicle was stolen during a burglary, which took place the same day.

The Fiat 500 was stolen at a property in Mariners Walk at 12.20am.

Other items were also taken, including an Apple Watch, a pair Apple Airpods, and some perfume.

PC Kirsty Watts, of Hampshire’s Operation Hawk team, said: ‘Due to the damage caused to the vehicle, these girls may have injuries which someone will have noticed.

‘If you have seen anyone matching this description, who may have sustained an injury recently, or if you saw either of these two incidents, please get in touch.’

Information can be submitted via 101, quoting 44220329056, or online.